Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes

Reuters 05 May, 2022

Russia said on Thursday that its artillery struck multiple Ukrainian positions and strongholds overnight, killing over 600 fighters.

“The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine”, the defence ministry said. “Over 600 nationalists and 61 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed”.

The defence ministry also said its missiles destroyed aviation equipment at the Kanatovo airfield in Ukraine’s central Kirovohrad region and a large ammunition depot in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Russia launching ‘powerful assault’ on Azovstal plant: Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Russia Ukrainian fighters

Comments

1000 characters

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes

PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry says economy running ‘without a driver’

Govt will not do anything to undermine SBP's independence: Miftah Ismail

Oil climbs on supply jitters as EU lays out Russian oil ban

Palm slumps 4% on weaker exports, stronger ringgit

Global LNG imports up 4.5% on post-COVID demand surge in 2021

Punjab governor continues to speak out against Hamza Shehbaz

Shell posts record profit on high energy prices and trading boost

Fed lifts rates by half point, biggest jump in 22 years

Man City have to accept madness of football: Guardiola

Worsening global food security needs Ukraine, Russia production, UN chief says

Read more stories