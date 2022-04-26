ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
ASL 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
CNERGY 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
FFL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
GGL 20.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
GTECH 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.27%)
HUMNL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.84%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PACE 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.37%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.58%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.03%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TPL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.22%)
TREET 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.16%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.2%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,632 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,842 Decreased By -276.9 (-1.62%)
KSE100 45,818 Decreased By -255.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,733 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks end higher, Shanghai extends losses

AFP 26 Apr, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged slightly higher Tuesday after the previous day’s big losses, though mainland Chinese markets fell further as investors fret over a Covid flare-up that has led to lockdowns in the country’s major cities.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.33 percent, or 65.37points, to 19,934.71.

Hong Kong stocks gain after China gives concession in audit dispute

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.44 percent, or 42.09 points, to 2,886.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange sank 2.11 percent, or 37.75 points, to 1,752.28.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks end higher, Shanghai extends losses

Experts predict hike in inflation as Pakistan agrees to roll back subsidies

Rupee posts back-to-back gains against US dollar

Power situation to normalize from May 1: PM Shehbaz

Fuel shortage causing power outages

Macroeconomic stability: Fiscal consolidation, policy reforms key to success: ADB

‘Biased chief election commissioner’: PTI stages country-wide protest outside ECP

PSDP faces prospect of deep cuts

Finance Bill, 2022: GST exemption to diplomats, privileged class may be restored

Sri Lanka says it has begun talks with China on refinancing debt

SBP governor Dr Baqir’s term will end next month

Read more stories