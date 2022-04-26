Hong Kong stocks end higher, Shanghai extends losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged slightly higher Tuesday after the previous day’s big losses, though mainland Chinese markets fell further as investors fret over a Covid flare-up that has led to lockdowns in the country’s major cities.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.33 percent, or 65.37points, to 19,934.71.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.44 percent, or 42.09 points, to 2,886.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange sank 2.11 percent, or 37.75 points, to 1,752.28.