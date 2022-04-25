Hong Kong shares begin with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Monday morning sharply lower, in line with a sell-off across Asia and following a painful end to last week for Wall Street as traders prepare for a big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.71 percent, or 353.92 points, to 20,284.60.

The Shanghai Composite Index also shed 1.71 percent, or 52.65 points, to 3,034.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.79 percent, or 34.26 points, to 1,879.85.