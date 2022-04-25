ANL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASC 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
AVN 85.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.16%)
BOP 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
FNEL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
GGGL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
GGL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.62%)
GTECH 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.08%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.71%)
KOSM 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.36%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PRL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
PTC 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
TELE 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.89%)
TPL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TPLP 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
TREET 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.79%)
TRG 86.15 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.72%)
UNITY 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.15%)
WAVES 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.65%)
YOUW 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By 40 (0.86%)
BR30 17,442 Increased By 190.1 (1.1%)
KSE100 45,935 Increased By 381.8 (0.84%)
KSE30 17,771 Increased By 181.7 (1.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares begin with losses

AFP 25 Apr, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened Monday morning sharply lower, in line with a sell-off across Asia and following a painful end to last week for Wall Street as traders prepare for a big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.71 percent, or 353.92 points, to 20,284.60.

Hong Kong stocks gain after China gives concession in audit dispute

The Shanghai Composite Index also shed 1.71 percent, or 52.65 points, to 3,034.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.79 percent, or 34.26 points, to 1,879.85.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares begin with losses

Markets react positively to Pakistan-IMF developments

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Israel says committed to status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

PM sends letter to Putin for boosting ties

Read more stories