ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
ASC 10.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.81%)
GGL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (6.87%)
GTECH 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (10.2%)
HUMNL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.38%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
MLCF 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.84%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.06%)
TPL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.06%)
TPLP 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
TREET 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.69%)
TRG 83.87 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.83%)
UNITY 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
WAVES 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.6%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 16.6 (0.36%)
BR30 17,251 Increased By 200.7 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,553 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,589 Increased By 19.4 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,856
10524hr
Sindh
576,739
Punjab
505,963
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,175
KPK
219,448
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PKR: A terrible week

Recorder Review 25 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The rupee saw a disastrous week, losing value in five out of six sessions to depreciate 2.8% against the US dollar, a remarkable turnaround for the currency that had appreciated in prior sessions after the change in government.

Euphoria over the return to political stability was short-lived, and made way for economic fundamentals, which were dominated by headlines of falling foreign exchange reserves, high import bill, and then a widening current account deficit.

The rupee ended at 186.75 against the dollar, close to its historic low of 188.18 recorded just earlier this month.

Rupee falls marginally, ends week at 186.75 against US dollar

Moving forward, ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and rollover of Chinese loans are likely to set the tone for the currency.

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost5.25 rupees for buying and 5.50 rupees for selling against USD, closing at 186.25 and 187.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 4 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 199 and 200.50, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 2 rupees for buying and 1.10 rupees for selling, closing at 50.10 and 50.60, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 90 paisas for buying and one rupee for selling closing, at 49.10 and 49.60, respectively.

========================================

THE RUPEE

========================================

Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 186.00

Offer Close Rs. 186.50

Bid Open Rs. 181.45

Offer Open Rs. 181.55

========================================

Weekly Open market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 186.25

Offer Close Rs. 187.50

Bid Open Rs. 181.00

Offer Open Rs. 182.00

========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

US dollar PKR Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Weekly Open market rates for dollar

Comments

1000 characters

PKR: A terrible week

PM irked by power load-shedding

Govt, IMF reach new agreement?

Power sector: Miftah has not made it clear which type of subsidy he intends to cut

Cabinet likely to be briefed by FBR chairman

KE says situation improving

HLSCC meeting: Pakistan, Turkey working towards inking several deals

‘Foreign conspiracy’: Chomsky rejects Imran’s narrative

Israel says committed to status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

PM sends letter to Putin for boosting ties

Election of chief minister Punjab: President receives report from Punjab governor

Read more stories