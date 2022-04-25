Malik Talat Sohail elected coordinator FPCCI

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has elected Malik Sohail as its coordinator (Punjab Associations). He served as conveyor of Regional Cotton and Textile Committee in 2021.

He started the cotton growing economy rescue movement to revive cotton. Together with his team of progressive landowners, agricultural scientists, industrialists, textile exporters, cotton ginners, spinners, seed and pesticide experts, he undertook a tremendous campaign from cotton cultivation to crop preparation and encouraged growers to return to cotton cultivation. Established full coordination with the Cotton Research and Development Institutions.

He played a vital role in election and elected as a member of the Executive Committee for 2022. Now he has been selected for the post of coordinator for 2022. On the occasion Malik Sohail thanked all the leadership and said that he would highlight the problems of all the associations.

