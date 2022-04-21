ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Economic challenges: minister asks officials to convene conference

Naveed Butt 21 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal directed to hold Turn Around Pakistan (TAP) Conference in order to address key challenges of the country and to find their solutions through short-term and mid-term measures.

The decision was taken on Wednesday while chairing a first ministerial meeting which was attended by the deputy chairman, Planning Commission, secretary, additional secretary, members and all chiefs of the sections.

“Invite all the stakeholders from across the Pakistan in TAP Conference to find ways to kick off the economy by taking immediate remedial measures,” the minister said while chairing a high-level meeting.

He said, “The prime objective of the conference is to engage all the relevant stakeholders from across the country and take their input in order to put the country’s economy on track which unfortunately has been thrown in dire condition.”

While referring to the Stakeholders Conference held in 2013 for preparation of vision 2025, he said that no policy could be successful without stakeholders’ ownership. There was rich talent in academia and private sector which must be harnessed, he said.

“There is a dire need to develop the economy on cluster based approach and Planning Commission must play its role as development think tank of the country,” he added.

The minister further said that every section chief should be a knowledge leader in his/her field, while stressing the government officials to take the decisions with confidence as (he) will stand behind them.

“Your work is not just to clear PC-1s of the projects but to develop and shape development agenda of the country and to implement it,” he said.

He said that in 2013, the Planning Commission was part of the Finance Division and nobody knew about it but it was granted autonomous status by the PML-N government and it developed and implemented 2025 vision very successfully. He said that during 2013-18 more than Rs700 billion were saved through rationalisation and scrutiny of development schemes by Planning Commission. Same spirit and professionalism should be revived. The prime minister wants to see “Pakistan Speed” in every sector, he added.

During the meeting, officials of various sections shared their opinion which was appreciated by the minister and reiterated that it will be taken in TAP Conference to be held soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ahsan iqbal PMLN Planning Commission economic challenges

Comments

1000 characters

