ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 154,679 tonnes of cargo comprising 101,990 tonnes of import cargo and 52,689 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 101,990 comprised of 74,374 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,116 tonnes of DAP and 22,500 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 52,689 Tons comprised of 49,574 tonnes of containerized cargo, 70 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,045 tonnes of Rice.

Some, 11130 containers comprising of 5960 containers import and 5170 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1216 of 20’s and 2092 of 40’s loaded while 56 of 20’s and 252 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 2606 of 20’s and 796 of 40’s loaded containers while 460 of 20’s and 256 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 08 ships namely, Xin Yan Tian, OOCL Le Havre, Athba, Concerto, Eva Manila, Kota Megah, Sunray and Yantian Express have berth at Karachi Port.

About 06 ships namely, Msc malin, Tss Glory, Sea Wolf, GFS Pride, Etisalat and SC Taipei have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Arctic Flounder, Ital Usodimare, Sheng Xing Hai, Southern Robin and Diyala were expected to arrive at the port on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQAberths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two shios, Al-Thakira, Toro, Despira and Hai Yangzhi Hua are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 177.370 tonnes, comprising 154,675 tonnes import cargo and 22,695 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,150 containers (2,815 TEUs import and 1,335 TUEs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours. There are 11 ships at outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships Diyala, Teng Da and Wawasan, Topas and another ship, Diya Carrying containers, Gernal Cargo, Pam oil and coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, LCT and PQEPT on Wednesday, 20th April 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim Karachi Port export cargo import cargo

