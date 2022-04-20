US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets Imran Khan at Bani Gala

United States Congresswoman Ilhan Omar met former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence on Wednesday.

The two discussed Islamophobia and other issues during the meeting, senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari said in a Twitter post.

“Ilhan expressed her admiration for Imran Khan and his position on and work against Islamophobia globally,” Mazari wrote.

The ousted premier also appreciated Omar's courageous principled stance on issues.

Meeting with NA speaker

Earlier in the day, the US congresswoman, along with her delegation, called on the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf at the Parliament House, a press release from the NA Secretariat said.

During the meeting, the speaker maintained that relations between Pakistan and USA are vital for regional progress and development.

“Enhancing Parliament to Parliament contacts would strengthen these relations between both countries,” the communique quoted Ashraf as saying.

“Both countries are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations and he expressed his desire to strengthen these ties for promoting mutual interests,” he added.

The speaker said that the visit of a US Congress delegation would pave way for strengthening ties between both countries.

According to the presser, Ilhan appreciated the warm welcome she received upon her arrival in Pakistan.

“USA values high its ties with Pakistan as both countries had been partners in progress since last seven decades,” she said. “USA would continue to support Pakistan, especially in the fields of education, health and women empowerment.”

The US delegation also appreciated the rich landscape beauty of Pakistan as they visited Azad Jammu & Kashmir.