ANF recovers over 43kg of narcotics; seven arrested

APP 18 Apr, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted four operations in different areas of the country during last 24 hours and recovered over 43 kg narcotics including 42.600 kg charras, 133 grams heroin and 553 grams Ice besides netting seven accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Sindh and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid near Karachi Malir-15 and held three drug smugglers namely Abdullah Siddiqui, Abdul Raheem and Syed Fasihullah on recovery of nine kg charras. In another operation, ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence recovered 98 capsules containing 553 grams Ice and 133 grams heroin from a passenger namely Muhammad Rasool resident of Khyber.

The accused was going to Bahrain from Bacha Khan International Airport through Gulf Airline. ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence foiled another attempt to smuggle narcotics and recovered 77 capsules containing 616 grams heroin from a passenger.

ANF ANF recovers narcotics

