BankIslami sponsors Lahore Eat festival 2022

LAHORE: BankIslami, the country’s leading Islamic financial institution, sponsored one of the most popular festivals dedicated to food and entertainment which came full circle with its final event in Lahore from 25th to 27th March.

The Lahore Eat festival 2022 is a yearly attraction that showcases a variety of local, foreign and fusion cuisines for visitors.

BankIslami offered an exclusive lounge and their ATM services at the event dedicated to customers with an aim to enhance their overall experience at the festival. All COVID-19 SOPs were followed at the event and in the lounge to keep visitors safe. BankIslami has several distinctions in the banking sector being the first scheduled Sharia compliant financial institution and it is also amongst the most technologically advanced organizations in the country.

