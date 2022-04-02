Moon sighted: Ramazan in Pakistan to start on Sunday

The Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday evening that the moon has been sighted and Ramazan will start on Sunday (tomorrow).

"The first day of fasting in Ramazan will be tomorrow, April 03, Sunday," announced the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, adding that crowds in various areas of the country had spotted the moon.

