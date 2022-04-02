ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Pakistan

Moon sighted: Ramazan in Pakistan to start on Sunday

BR Web Desk Updated 02 Apr, 2022

The Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday evening that the moon has been sighted and Ramazan will start on Sunday (tomorrow).

"The first day of fasting in Ramazan will be tomorrow, April 03, Sunday," announced the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, adding that crowds in various areas of the country had spotted the moon.

Also read: Nisab set at Rs88,927 for Zakat deduction

Ramazan begins on April 2 in Saudi Arabia after crescent moon sighted

SBP announces office hours for Ramazan

Ramazan Moon sighting

