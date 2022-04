Ramazan will begin on April 2 in Saudi Arabia after the crescent moon was sighted, Khaleej Times reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, moon sighting committees in the other Gulf countries, i.e., the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman, have also confirmed the sighting of the moon.

UAE's moon-sighting committee had earlier announced it would meet after the Maghrib prayer at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to indicate the start of the holy month of Ramazan.