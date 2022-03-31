Seven Pakistanis die, four missing in Oman mine collapse

ISLAMABAD: As many as seven Pakistani nationals died and another four are missing in a tragic incident of collapsing a mine in Ibri, 260 miles southwest of Muscat.

According to a statement of Pakistan’s Embassy in Muscat, the accident took place when a rockslide hit the marble quarry. Another Pakistani is injured and is under treatment.

“The Embassy is closely coordinating with host authorities in the search and rescue operation. Oman authorities have deployed heavy machinery, sophisticated cameras and sniffer dogs for the search and rescue operation. Expert geologists are also providing technical support in the rescue work,” it stated.

It added that two officers of the Embassy visited Ibri and met the aggrieved families and workers. The Embassy offered complete support and ensured that the formalities for the repatriation of dead bodies will be completed at the earliest, it added.

“More than 140 Pakistani workers, besides other South Asians work at the marble quarry, some of whom are associated with the company since last 20 years. The work at the site has been halted and the company has provided food and shelter to all the workers,” it added.

