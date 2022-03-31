ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
UW organises ‘2nd Int’l Conference on Linguistic, Literary and Pedagogical Turns’

Press Release 31 Mar, 2022

WAH: Department of English, University of Wah organized 2nd International Conference on Linguistic, Literary and Pedagogical Turns.

Prof Dr Anwar-ul Hassan Gilani, Vice Chancellor, University of Haripur, graced the inaugural ceremony as Chief Guest, while Prof Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak, Vice Chancellor, University of Swabi was the Guest of Honor/Keynote Speaker.

Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, UW, and Patron-in-Chief, SICOLLAPT-2022 along with Dr Rasib Mahmood, Chairperson English and Conference Chair, welcomed the worthy guests.

The thematic underpinnings of the conference fringed on areas such as Responses and Challenges of Covid-19 in Language and Literature; Psychological, Social and Emotional Trauma in Literature; Environmental Literature and Linguistics and Teaching & Learning in the Digital Age.

Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Wah, in his welcome note, reiterated his vision of making UW a research-intensive institution and highlighted UW’s core commitment to quality education. Keynote speakers from across the globe joined the Conference in virtual mode including Malaysia, Italy, Iran, KSA, Turkmenistan, US, Oman, Nigeria and Tunisia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

