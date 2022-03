Rehan Hasan Jafri made KTBA chief

KARACHI: Syed Rehan Hasan Jafri has been elected as President Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) for the term 2022. Jafri has been elected as President KTBA for the second time.

Syed Zafar Ahmed as Vice-President, Arshad Ali Siddiqui as General Secretary, Imran Ahmed Khan as Joint Secretary and Irfan Ghafoor as Librarian while Basir Bilal Khalid, Farhan Mohib, Hameer Arshad Siraj, Haris Tufail, Muhammad Rehan Siddiqui, Murtaza Qurban, Razi Ahsan, and Shoukat Hussain Mirza were elected as executive committee members.

