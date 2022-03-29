ANL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.85%)
ASC 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.39%)
ASL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.8%)
AVN 90.71 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.2%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
CNERGY 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4%)
FFL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
FNEL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.86%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (7.85%)
GGL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.58%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.33%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.3%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
KOSM 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.67%)
MLCF 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.83%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.15%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.35%)
PTC 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.09%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.34 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.75%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.26%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.45%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 78.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.7%)
UNITY 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.76%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.84%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.29%)
YOUW 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
BR100 4,475 Increased By 72.2 (1.64%)
BR30 16,155 Increased By 456.1 (2.91%)
KSE100 44,451 Increased By 517.2 (1.18%)
KSE30 17,010 Increased By 217 (1.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US' Blinken to meet UAE leader in Morocco to shore up ties

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

RABAT: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates in Morocco on Tuesday in a bid to ease disagreements over oil, Iran and the Ukraine crisis.

On his visit, Blinken will also have talks with Moroccan and Algerian officials after a period of heightened regional tension surrounding the dispute over Western Sahara.

Blinken's trip is aimed at shoring up ties with Arab allies that have chafed at what they see as declining US commitment to security in their region.

Unusually for a Middle East tour, the US secretary of state did not stop in Gulf monarchies that are among Washington's longest-standing partners.

Israel-Arab ties ‘deter’ Iran, Israel FM tells landmark meeting

However, Blinken is expected to meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan on Tuesday to stress the importance of both the UAE and Saudi Arabia to Washington.

They will discuss the Yemen war, Iran, global energy markets and the UAE's rapprochement with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, US officials said.

The United States says it remains deeply invested in the region, even though its long-term focus is on China and its attention now is on the Ukraine crisis.

US Senate advances China competition legislation

Washington wants its Arab allies to take a stronger stance against Russia by voting with the United States in the United Nations, joining Western sanctions or even sending security assistance to Ukraine.

The UAE abstained in a U.N. security council vote on Ukraine last month and Morocco did not show up for a general assembly vote. The UAE and Saudi Arabia both have increasingly important energy ties with Russia.

Gulf states have for years been frustrated at what they see as US inaction in confronting Iran's role in the region, but their concerns have grown since Joe Biden became president.

They are worried about the impact of a potential new nuclear deal with Iran and annoyed that Washington has ended its support for their war in Yemen, put new conditions on weapons sales to Gulf states and criticised their human rights records.

Blinken is expected to reassure Sheikh Mohammed on Washington's commitment to stopping Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon amid a series of missile attacks by the Tehran-backed Houthi group in Yemen.

He may also seek to overcome Gulf resistance to a US request to raise oil output to tame rampant crude prices that have aggravated high inflation rates globally.

Before Blinken's visit, the State Department said it viewed Morocco's plan for autonomy in Western Sahara as serious, credible and realistic and "one potential approach" to meet the aspirations of the people of the disputed territory.

US recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara in late 2020, as part of a deal that also included Rabat boosting ties with Israel, angered Algeria, which supports the territory's Polisario Front independence movement.

Antony Blinken Russia Ukraine crisis USA Arab relation

Comments

1000 characters

US' Blinken to meet UAE leader in Morocco to shore up ties

PTI goes for Elahi of ‘Q’ to deny ‘N’ Punjab

Capital market uplift: $300m aid plan inked with ADB

Pakistan among states that appear vulnerable: UN warns over Ukraine shock to developing states’ debt

SECP approves first debt ‘Exchange Traded Fund’ for listing on PSX

Oil drops on Ukraine peace talk hopes, China demand fears

Modified draft of KE’s Arbitration Agreement raises eyebrows

Foreign minister Qureshi departs for China

US Senate advances China competition legislation

MoF’s monthly outlook: Domestic, world scenarios may ‘ramify economic recovery’

Wheat imports: Tarin asks ministry to come up with ‘accurate need’

Read more stories