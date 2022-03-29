Ten killed in Upper Dir road accident

PESHAWAR: At least ten passengers including women and children were killed and sixteen others injured when a passenger coach fell into a gorge in Chalal area in the vicinity of Patrak police station in Upper Dir district during wee hours on Monday.

Police said a passenger van bearing registration number C-1775, on way to Kalkot from Mardan fell into a gorge after its driver lost control over the vehicle. As result of the mishap, ten passengers were killed and sixteen others injured.