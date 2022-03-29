Governor signs PRS Amendment Ord 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has signed the Punjab Regularization of Service Amendment Ordinance 2022 under which contract employees can appear before the scrutiny committee or the Punjab Public Service Commission for regularization three-time.

The Governor also accorded approval of several summaries pertaining to affairs of the universities in his capacity as Chancellor.

Earlier, under section 7 of the Punjab Regulation of Service Act 2018, if services of contract employee are not recommended by either Commission or Scrutiny Committee, he would be immediately removed from the service.

The Governor also approved the summaries regarding appointments of Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob, vice-chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur, as a member of the Board of Directors of South Punjab Institute of Science and Technology DG Khan, while Dr. Islam Ullah Khan, Vice-chancellor University of Mianwali has been given additional charge as the vice-chancellor of Thal University, Bhakkar.

The Governor also approved the appointment of Prof. Dr. Shamsa Humayun as pro-vice-chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University for three years. He approved vesting additional charge of Registrar to Associate Professor Zainab Javed Dar in Rawalpindi Women University.

As a Chancellor, the Governor also approved appointment of Dr. Abid Rashid as Dean Faculty of Medical Sciences at GC University Faisalabad for three years.

