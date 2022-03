LAHORE: Central Punjab’s Ahmed Shehzad has been fined 35-percent of his match fee for a level 1 offence for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during the tenth and final round fixture of Pakistan Cup against Sindh at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Ahmed, while batting expressed his displeasure over an appeal made against him by the bowler and also argued with the umpire.

