54th convocation: CPSP confers 874 degrees on various specialists

KARACHI: The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) conferred 874 degrees to medical specialists in its 54th convocation held at the CPSP headquarters here.

The convocation was postponed the last couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Provincial Minister of Sindh for Health was the Chief Guest of 54th CPSP Convocation. She recognized CPSP as a great asset of Pakistan and appreciated the vision of the late Gen Burki who led the establishment of this great institution. The success of this institution is based on sincere leadership and self-reliance, she added.

“Our people deserve comprehensive healthcare and CPSP is playing a pivotal role in producing specialists who are serving Pakistan with their untiring efforts,” she added.

Health Minister also paid tribute to their parents and spouses who have taken such good care in upbringing their children and partners, who have attained such high qualifications.

Vice President and acting Registrar CPSP Prof Syed Khalid A. Ashrafi, invited Prof. Mahmood Ayaz Vice President CPSP and Director National residency Programme to deliver message from the President CPSP, Prof. Zafar Ullah Chaudhry.

Prof. Mahmood Ayaz remarked that graduating specialists occupy the central role who have to recognize their responsibility to their chosen profession which demands from them to not only serve to their best of ability but also to keep themselves abreast with the latest developments in their discipline too.

He told that CPSP has played a leadership role in establishing postgraduate medical education and specialist practice in Pakistan ever since it was founded in 1962 by 50 leading medical specialists of the then both wings of the country led by Late Gen. Burki, who was the Founding President of CPSP.

“We feel that our contribution in medical education is an additional contribution of CPSP which extends to all the medical institutions of the country,” he said and added that these contributions helped College get recognition of its qualifications and certifications in all parts of the World as compared to those coming from leading institutions of the developed World.

The College has earned a prestigious position in the global community of Postgraduate Medical Education with linkages with Royal Colleges of U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australasia and institutions of PGME of Malaysia, China, Singapore, Thailand, and other Asean countries and secured international awards too.

On behalf of the President CPSP Prof. Zafar Ullah Chaudhry, Prof. Mahmood Ayaz also thanked the families and spouses of qualifying Fellows and Members, because without their support and help, these fellows and members could not have made it possible to acquire these very asking qualifications.

The number of graduating specialists has also increased tremendously. Today, the CPSP training network covers 3,000 institutions within the country and abroad with over 25,000 residents acquiring training under almost 4,000 supervisors.

The CPSP has by now produced to date 30,878 Fellows (Consultants) and 11,058 Members (specialists), thereby providing necessary manpower for comprehensive healthcare that essentially includes specialist care. During 2019 alone, CPSP has certified and admitted 2,593 Fellows (Consultants) and 551 Members (specialist) who would be getting their degrees and diplomas at 4 different Convocations to be held in 3 other cities of Pakistan besides Karachi. Here at this component of Convocation held in Karachi for the graduating specialist of Sindh, 691 Fellows (Consultants) and 183 Members (Specialists) are being awarded degrees in medicine and dentistry.

A total of 16 Gold Medals are to be given during the year 2019, six at Karachi, and 10 at Lahore and Islamabad. Medals to be given at Karachi include Syed Muzaffar Hassan Medal, Gen. W.A. Burki Medal (In Chemical Pathology), Zafar Ullah Chaudhry (In Surgery), Rashid Latif Khan Medal (Obs. & Gynecology), Zakaullah Baig Medal (Pulmonology) and M Sultan Farooqi Medal (Medicine Allied)

Chief guest Awarded Gold Medal to Dr Saba Raza, who won Gen W.A. Burki Medal in Chemical Pathology and Syed Muzaffar Hassan Medal among all specialties.

