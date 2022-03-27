ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
Pakistan

Retraction

27 Mar, 2022

This is apropos a news item titled ‘Regional Grid-II Gilgit-Baltistan: Chinese firm questions tendering process’ carried by the newspaper on March 13, 2022.

However, the fact is that Harbin Electric International (HEI) never participated in the tender that the reporter has mentioned in the story. Moreover, Mr. Chen Ruiwu did not write any such letter with reference to any other project/tender.

The newspaper has, therefore, retracted this news item forthwith, expressing its deep regrets over the publication of this factually wrong news report.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

