Pakistan

Mela Chiraghan kicks off in Lahore

Muhammad Saleem 27 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: The three-day celebrations of 434th annual Urs of saint and poet Hazrat Shah Hussain also known as Madhu Laal Hussain - Mela Chiraghan began on Saturday amid security measures adopted by the police.

Punjab Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed ul Hassan laid floral wreath at the mazar. Hundreds of thousand devotees and pilgrims are attending the celebrations.

The three-day event is known as Mela Chiraghan (festival of lights) as devotees light up clay lamps to honour the saint at his shrine.

Lahore Police had chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the celebrations of the Mela Chiraghan. The CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev while giving details of the security arrangements said, more than one thousands Police officers and officials including 02 SPs, 04 DSPs, 07 SHOs, around 100 upper subordinates, 700 FC and 42 lady constables as well as teams of Dolphin Squad, PRU and Elite Force have been performing duties to ensure protection of the participants of the Urs.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said all the logistic and operational arrangements have been implemented in collaboration with the Urs management, district government, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and other related departments.

The participants of Urs programs have been allowed to enter the arena of the shrine only after complete checking and body search by security personnel by metal detectors and walkthrough gates. Lady Police officers have also been deputed to check the female devotees and pilgrims. The adjacent streets leading to the main roads of the shrine have been closed through barriers and bob wires to ensure security. Snipers have been deputed on the shrine and high roof buildings to monitor all the movements of any possible suspects.

Dolphin squads and Police Response Unit teams are ensuring effective patrolling around the shrine and adjacent areas. Additional IG further said that search and sweep operations in the localities have been conducted to ensure eradication of anti peace elements and to maintain law and order.

CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said checking of the citizens and vehicles has been enhanced at exit and entrance points of the city along with special pickets being setup at various points of the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

