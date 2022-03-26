Opposition must be ready for ‘rude shock’: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar on Friday warned the opposition to get ready for a “rude shock,” saying those who think their no-confidence motion against the prime minister is a politically shrewd move will get the taste of their own medicine on March 27.

Talking to journalists, after visiting Parade Ground to review the preparation for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s March 27 power show, he said that putting a challenge to a man like Imran Khan is not an easy job.

“Imran Khan is a leader. He is not a politician like Zardari, Shehbaz, and Maulana. The day is not far when the sea of people who have already left from Islamabad from all over the country will testify that no one but Imran Khan can steer the country out of the prevailing crisis,” he added.

He said that it is a battle between “right and wrong” and the people who have the moral courage to call a spade a spade will give their verdict on Sunday that “Imran Khan is the saviour” of the country.

He said that convoys of PTI from far-flung areas of the country like Karachi, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab have already left for Islamabad to express solidarity with their leader, who is fighting for the rights of his people.

He said that the corrupt lot of the country which is up in arms against Imran Khan just to get NRO, will have to kiss the dust as he is not going to forgive them for what they have done to the country.

Umar kept his fingers crossed that the no-confidence motion against the prime minister is destined to fail, adding the political future of the sell-outs is also set to be over forever.

As an all-powerful prime minister, he added, Imran Khan could have done anything to turn things around, but he did not opt for it and openly stated he would prefer quitting instead of saving his government through misusing the taxpayers’ money.

“This is the difference between Imran Khan and the three stooges [Zardari, Fazlur Rehman, and Shehbaz Sharif. Together, with the help of his people, who stand by him like a rock, Imran Khan is going to conquer,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022