Mar 20, 2022
‘Annual Sports Day’ held at Beaconhouse School

Press Release 20 Mar, 2022

RAWALPINDI: The Annual Sports Day at Beaconhouse School Harley Street Campus was held with zeal and fervour. Energetic and vibrant displays of gymnastics, karate, and self-defense were much appreciated by the parents.

Adding to the spirit were the melodious performances by the school choir to keep the spirits high. The students showed their strength and skills as they competed in races with fun hurdles. Kabaddi match, highlight of the event, enthralled the audiences.

The ‘raiders’ and the ‘defenders’ expertly tackled and struggled keep the match full of suspense till the last minute. Chanting of ‘kabbadi’ and drum beat added to the adrenalin-charged match.

Brigadier Khalid Sultan (retd), Principal of APS Boys Campus and Ex MPA Sadiq Mehmood Chairperson Youth Affairs, Sports and Tourism graced the event with their presence, appreciating the well organized event.

The winning house, Eagles, received their trophy among cheers and applause.

An animated mother appreciated the efforts saying “such events are the true essence of education that were missed in the last couple of years”.

Another parent appreciated that “sports events by BSS are one of its kind and we always look forward to the annual sports!”

Sports and games have benefits beyond health and fitness inculcating leadership, unity and competitive spirit among the students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

