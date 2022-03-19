Weekly recap: KSE-100 suffers due to political uncertainty, down 1.43%

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 recorded a fall of 623.36 points or 1.43% during the outgoing week as tensions flared on the political front, with the opposition's planned no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan picked pace.

The index touched a high of 44,283.88 during the week but was unable to consolidate the gain due to an uncertain political environment. Investors remained conservative, awaiting results of the no-confidence motion that is due to take place in parliament.

Consequently, total weekly volume saw a fall of around 198.3 million shares with total weekly volume of around 869.6 million shares. Technology and Communication was the leading sector by volume (181 million shares) followed by Commercial Banks (69.9 million shares), Food and Personal Care (68.8 million shares) and Cement (64 million shares).

Among KSE-100 companies, TRG Pakistan was the leading company by volume with around 24 million shares and a percentage change of -8.12% on WoW basis. It was followed by K-Electric with a weekly volume of 23.8 million shares and percentage change of -5.19% and Unity Foods with weekly volume of 18.5 million shares and percentage change of -0.59%.

Jahangir Siddiqui and Co. was the top gainer among KSE-100 companies on WoW basis with percentage gain of 16.32% and trading volume of 6.3 million shares while Pakistan Petroleum was the top loser on WoW basis with percentage loss of 10.55% and trading volume of around 4.3 million shares.

KSE-100 Volume Leaders

TRG Pak Ltd 24,072,701 -8.12% -6.3

K-Electric Ltd. 23,799,000 -5.19% -0.16

Unity Foods Ltd 18,462,890 -0.59% -0.14

Maple Leaf 18,017,968 -2.08% -0.71

Cnergyico PK 17,443,303 -2.14% -0.11

KSE-100 Top Gainers

Jah.Sidd. Co. 16.32% (1.79) 6,331,500

Service Ind.Ltd 7.28% (31.29) 142,500

Shakarganj 7.27% (2.95) 28,000

Kohinoor Textile 4.42% (2.48) 193,000

Bannu Woollen 3.92% (1.33) 20,500

KSE-100 Top Losers

Pak Petroleum -10.55% (-8.54) 4,277,299

TRG Pak Ltd -8.12% (-6.3) 24,072,701

Bank Al-Falah -7.98% (-2.86) 6,331,591

St.Chart.Bank -7.94% (-2.5) 24,000

Avanceon Ltd -7.93% (-7.11) 4,193,279