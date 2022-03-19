ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Weekly recap: KSE-100 suffers due to political uncertainty, down 1.43%

BR Web Desk 19 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 recorded a fall of 623.36 points or 1.43% during the outgoing week as tensions flared on the political front, with the opposition's planned no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan picked pace.

The index touched a high of 44,283.88 during the week but was unable to consolidate the gain due to an uncertain political environment. Investors remained conservative, awaiting results of the no-confidence motion that is due to take place in parliament.

Consequently, total weekly volume saw a fall of around 198.3 million shares with total weekly volume of around 869.6 million shares. Technology and Communication was the leading sector by volume (181 million shares) followed by Commercial Banks (69.9 million shares), Food and Personal Care (68.8 million shares) and Cement (64 million shares).

Among KSE-100 companies, TRG Pakistan was the leading company by volume with around 24 million shares and a percentage change of -8.12% on WoW basis. It was followed by K-Electric with a weekly volume of 23.8 million shares and percentage change of -5.19% and Unity Foods with weekly volume of 18.5 million shares and percentage change of -0.59%.

Political uncertainty rattles Pakistan equities, KSE-100 falls 777 points

Jahangir Siddiqui and Co. was the top gainer among KSE-100 companies on WoW basis with percentage gain of 16.32% and trading volume of 6.3 million shares while Pakistan Petroleum was the top loser on WoW basis with percentage loss of 10.55% and trading volume of around 4.3 million shares.

KSE-100 Volume Leaders

TRG Pak Ltd 24,072,701 -8.12% -6.3

K-Electric Ltd. 23,799,000 -5.19% -0.16

Unity Foods Ltd 18,462,890 -0.59% -0.14

Maple Leaf 18,017,968 -2.08% -0.71

Cnergyico PK 17,443,303 -2.14% -0.11

KSE-100 Top Gainers

Jah.Sidd. Co. 16.32% (1.79) 6,331,500

Service Ind.Ltd 7.28% (31.29) 142,500

Shakarganj 7.27% (2.95) 28,000

Kohinoor Textile 4.42% (2.48) 193,000

Bannu Woollen 3.92% (1.33) 20,500

KSE-100 Top Losers

Pak Petroleum -10.55% (-8.54) 4,277,299

TRG Pak Ltd -8.12% (-6.3) 24,072,701

Bank Al-Falah -7.98% (-2.86) 6,331,591

St.Chart.Bank -7.94% (-2.5) 24,000

Avanceon Ltd -7.93% (-7.11) 4,193,279

