ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

Political uncertainty rattles Pakistan equities, KSE-100 falls 777 points

  • Sectors dragging benchmark index down include banking, technology and communication and oil and gas exploration
BR Web Desk 18 Mar, 2022

Uncertainty amid noise from the domestic political front kept the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the red zone, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index ending the final trading session of the week down 777 points.

During the day, the indices kept slipping, with the benchmark dropping to an intra-day low of 42,987.86 (down by 819 points), as the index hovered near its 52-week low.

At close, it ended with a drop of 777.26 points, or 1.27%, to settle at 43,029.97.

"The uncertainty at the political front and parliament moving closer to the vote of confidence motion dented investors’ confidence,” said Capital Stake in a note.

PTI workers barge into Sindh House

On the economic front, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) saw 6% growth during the first eight months of the ongoing fiscal year (FY22).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported that Pakistan fetched FDI amounting to $1.257 billion during July-Feb of FY22 compared to $1.185 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY21), showing an increase of $72.4 million.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the week recorded a decrease of 1.37% WoW (Highest WoW decline since 02-Apr-2020) and an increase of 15.12% YoY.

Bourse fails to sustain gains, KSE-100 Index down 0.4%

Sectors dragging the benchmark index down included banking (174.70 points), technology and communication (155.70 points) and oil and gas exploration (145.4 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased significantly to 180.44 million, from 148.51 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded also improved significantly to Rs6.39 billion from Rs2.99 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 13.49 million shares, followed by Ghani Global Holdings with 10.05 million shares, and K-Electric Limited with 8.83 million shares.

Shares of 335 companies were traded on Friday, of which 64 registered an increase, 256 recorded a fall, and 15 remained unchanged.

