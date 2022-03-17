KMBL collaborates with GROWTECH for agriculture technologies

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with GROWTECH Services - a leading agriculture-technology company operating in Pakistan. Through this agreement, GROWTECH Services will provide technological solutions to Khushhali Microfinance Bank, to overcome the agricultural challenges and to meet the evolving needs of the farmers.

A formal ceremony was recently held in Islamabad, chaired by Ghalib Nishtar, for signing the agreement on behalf of Khushhali Microfinance Bank, while Shahnawaz Mahmood represented GROWTECH Services. The ceremony was also attended by many corporate executives of Khushhali Microfinance Bank. The team of senior leadership representing GROWTECH at the event, comprised of Faisal Bilal, Abdul Rahan Mahmood and Dr Tariq Saeed.

GROWTECH is an agriculture technology company working on a data-driven, scientific basis, led by its own team of experts and agronomists to remotely guide the farmer-communities, through their analytical advice and recommendations.

Through this collaboration, farmers who are engaged with Khushhali Microfinance Bank will gain convenient access to state-of-the-art technologies provided by GROWTECH.

President & CEO of Khushhali Microfinance Bank – Ghalib Nishtar stated that: I would like to express my pleasure and gratitude to GROWTECH for partnering with us in this resourceful initiative for accelerating national progress.

Senior Executive of GROWTECH – Shahnawaz Mahmood said: Our focus is to enhance productivity and decrease input-costs for farmers, to improve per acre yield across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022