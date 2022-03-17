ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KMBL collaborates with GROWTECH for agriculture technologies

Press Release 17 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with GROWTECH Services - a leading agriculture-technology company operating in Pakistan. Through this agreement, GROWTECH Services will provide technological solutions to Khushhali Microfinance Bank, to overcome the agricultural challenges and to meet the evolving needs of the farmers.

A formal ceremony was recently held in Islamabad, chaired by Ghalib Nishtar, for signing the agreement on behalf of Khushhali Microfinance Bank, while Shahnawaz Mahmood represented GROWTECH Services. The ceremony was also attended by many corporate executives of Khushhali Microfinance Bank. The team of senior leadership representing GROWTECH at the event, comprised of Faisal Bilal, Abdul Rahan Mahmood and Dr Tariq Saeed.

GROWTECH is an agriculture technology company working on a data-driven, scientific basis, led by its own team of experts and agronomists to remotely guide the farmer-communities, through their analytical advice and recommendations.

Through this collaboration, farmers who are engaged with Khushhali Microfinance Bank will gain convenient access to state-of-the-art technologies provided by GROWTECH.

President & CEO of Khushhali Microfinance Bank – Ghalib Nishtar stated that: I would like to express my pleasure and gratitude to GROWTECH for partnering with us in this resourceful initiative for accelerating national progress.

Senior Executive of GROWTECH – Shahnawaz Mahmood said: Our focus is to enhance productivity and decrease input-costs for farmers, to improve per acre yield across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Khushhali Microfinance Bank KMBL GROWTECH

Comments

1000 characters

KMBL collaborates with GROWTECH for agriculture technologies

Govt lifts all Covid-related restrictions

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities: SBP

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Fed hikes rates, signals aggressive turn against inflation

India approves investments worth $1.79bn from its neighbours

Seeds including rice seeds not exempted from ST: FBR

Read more stories