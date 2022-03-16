ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares extend fall to fourth session on economic woes

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday for a fourth straight session as financial stocks continued to fall on concerns over the country’s economic crisis.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.6% to 10,222.55 points.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth nearly 37.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($145,000.00) while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 2.92 billion rupees worth of shares, exchange data showed.

Sri Lankan shares extend fall to third session on economic worries

Sri Lanka will start official talks with the International Monetary Fund next month, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday, as the government seeks to stave off the island-nation’s worst economic crisis in years amid growing protests.

A devaluation of the country’s currency last week has further stoked already rocketing inflation, bringing more distress to ordinary Sri Lankans who have been dealing with rolling power cuts and fuel shortages.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc and Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc were top drags, falling 2.6% and 1.6%, respectively. Equity market turnover was 2.92 billion rupees.

Trading volume rose to 117.3 million shares from 90.12 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares extend fall to fourth session on economic woes

Equities extend gains, KSE-100 up 0.6%

Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions

PM Imran says no Pakistani leader before him raised issue of Islamophobia at UN

Babar Azam and Rizwan deny Australia victory as second Test ends in a draw

Moscow and Kyiv see signs of compromise on Ukraine's security status

Law enforcement agencies to be given special powers in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Afghans in US granted 18-month protected status

SBP removes transactional limits for Raast app payments

Global oil supply disruptions leave Pakistan reeling

OIC moot: Chinese FM to arrive in Pakistan on March 21

Read more stories