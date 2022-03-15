ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shane Watson to help coach IPL’s Delhi Capitals

AFP 15 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: Former all-rounder Shane Watson will join the coaching staff of the Indian Premier League’s Delhi Capitals under the leadership of fellow Australian Ricky Ponting, the franchise announced Tuesday.

Watson, who played with two separate championship teams in the Twenty20 competition, joins Delhi as assistant coach ahead of the tournament’s return next week.

“I’ve got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne,” Watson said.

“I’ve got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities,” he added.

Warne ‘made us believe’, say IPL’s Royals

“To be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting, he’s an amazing leader as a captain… and one of the best coaches in the world now.”

The 40-year-old Watson, an aggressive batsman and fast bowler who was part of two ODI World Cup titles in 2007 and 2015, made 3,875 runs and 92 wickets across his IPL playing career.

Joining him and Ponting in the team’s hunt for a maiden championship win are assistant coaches Pravin Amre and Ajit Agarkar, along with bowling coach James Hopes.

“I am super pumped to get over there, work with the boys, help them out as much as I can and hopefully, we can win the first title,” said Watson.

Delhi, led by Rishabh Pant, will kick off their campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on March 27 in a tournament that expanded this season from eight to 10 teams.

Twenty20 competition Indian Premier League's Shane Watson

Comments

1000 characters

Shane Watson to help coach IPL’s Delhi Capitals

Pak rupee hits new all-time low against dollar

PTV attack case: ATC acquits President Alvi, others

Karachi-based Bazaar secures $70mn in Series B round

PTI doesn't believe in politics of extremism, confrontation: Fawad

Israel troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank clashes

PCB set to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

Rs8.2bn Ramazan package: ECC urged to widen scope

India says reviewing procedures after missile 'accidentally fired' into Pakistan

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

Read more stories