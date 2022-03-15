Shane Watson to help coach IPL’s Delhi Capitals

NEW DELHI: Former all-rounder Shane Watson will join the coaching staff of the Indian Premier League’s Delhi Capitals under the leadership of fellow Australian Ricky Ponting, the franchise announced Tuesday.

Watson, who played with two separate championship teams in the Twenty20 competition, joins Delhi as assistant coach ahead of the tournament’s return next week.

“I’ve got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne,” Watson said.

“I’ve got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities,” he added.

“To be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting, he’s an amazing leader as a captain… and one of the best coaches in the world now.”

The 40-year-old Watson, an aggressive batsman and fast bowler who was part of two ODI World Cup titles in 2007 and 2015, made 3,875 runs and 92 wickets across his IPL playing career.

Joining him and Ponting in the team’s hunt for a maiden championship win are assistant coaches Pravin Amre and Ajit Agarkar, along with bowling coach James Hopes.

“I am super pumped to get over there, work with the boys, help them out as much as I can and hopefully, we can win the first title,” said Watson.

Delhi, led by Rishabh Pant, will kick off their campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on March 27 in a tournament that expanded this season from eight to 10 teams.