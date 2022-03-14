ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,367 Decreased By -286.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,821 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.91%)

KSE-100 down 0.66% amid thin trading

  • PSX remains under pressure due to political situation and overheated commodities cycle
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Mar, 2022

Pakistan equities extended losses from last week amid thin market participation, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed on a negative note, registering a drop of 0.66%. Volume and value of shares declined from the previous session.

During the trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the Index swung both ways between an intraday high of 43,767.77 (up by 114 points) and a low of 43,324.94 (down by 328 points).

At close, it ended with a drop of 286.44 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 43,366.83.

Last week, the PSX remained under pressure due to the political situation in the country and an overheated commodities cycle. The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 898.02 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 43,653.33 points.

Voting on no-confidence motion to be held after March 27 rally: Faisal Javed

Inter-Market Securities in its note expected the market to remain range-bound amid the ongoing political situation, where Prime Minister Imran Khan is struggling to keep his allies on his side and to beat the no-confidence motion expected in coming weeks, while the opposition is offering incentives to gather 172 votes against the government.

KSE-100 ends week with 0.46% loss, volume reduces significantly

On the economic front, the Pakistani rupee recorded an all-time low at PKR 178.9849/US$. On FYTD basis, it depreciated by 13.61% or PKR 21.44. The rupee has so far lost 1.40% or PKR 2.47 during 2022.

Sectors wiping the gains of the index included banking (59.07 points), oil and gas exploration (57.65 points) and cement (56.42 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 115.12 million from 149.3 million on Friday. The value of shares traded also declined to Rs3.65 billion from Rs5.27 billion recorded in the previous session.

Flying Cement (R) was the volume leader with 11.63 million shares, followed by Pak Elektron (R) with 8.14 million shares, and Ghani Global Holdings with 7.02 million shares.

Shares of 334 companies were traded on Monday, of which 79 registered an increase, 242 recorded a fall, and 13 remained unchanged.

