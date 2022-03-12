ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Russia says it is in constant contact with US, ready for arms control talks

Reuters 12 Mar, 2022

Russia is prepared to resume arms control talks with the United States if Washington is, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday, according to RIA news agency.

Ryabkov said that Moscow and Washington remain in constant contact, but that the Kremlin sees no signs that Washington is ready to continue a dialogue on Ukraine.

Russian forces squeeze Kyiv, surround Mariupol

However, Ryabkov said proposals on security guarantees that Russia had sent to the United States and NATO before Russian foeces entered Ukraine last month were no longer valid as the situation had now changed completely.

