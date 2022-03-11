268 out of 1,415 cattle farms in Hyderabad district: Over 100 cattle affected by lumpy skin disease

HYDERABAD: Livestock Department Sindh, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, has completed the insecticide spray in 268 cattle farms out of total 1,415 in the district.

Livestock Department’s focal person Dr Saadat giving statistics informed that out of 284,909 cattle in the district, only 112 had been diagnosed with Lumpy Skin Disease out of which 58 had so far fully recovered from the disease and the recovery rate from the cattle disease was 68 while disease rate is only 0.158 percent.

According to the focal person, only one cattle had died due to LSD in Qasimabad taluka so far.

In taluka city spray work has been completed in 77 out of 311 cattle farms while out of 71227 cattle in this taluka, only 2 cattle were diagnosed with Lumpy skin disease which had now recovered.

Insecticide spray work in Latifabad Taluka has been completed in 101 out of 424 cattle farms while out of 83,420 cattle in the taluka, only 89 cattle had been diagnosed with the disease out of which 56 cattle had been cured.

In Taluka Hyderabad (Rural) out of 397 farms, 37 farms had been sprayed whereas in 88,078 cattle no case of Lumpy Skin disease had been reported. In Taluka Qasimabad, 53 out of 283 farms had been sprayed and 21 out of 42184 cattle had been diagnosed with the disease and one cattle had died there.

