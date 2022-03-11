ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
268 out of 1,415 cattle farms in Hyderabad district: Over 100 cattle affected by lumpy skin disease

Recorder Report 11 Mar, 2022

HYDERABAD: Livestock Department Sindh, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, has completed the insecticide spray in 268 cattle farms out of total 1,415 in the district.

Livestock Department’s focal person Dr Saadat giving statistics informed that out of 284,909 cattle in the district, only 112 had been diagnosed with Lumpy Skin Disease out of which 58 had so far fully recovered from the disease and the recovery rate from the cattle disease was 68 while disease rate is only 0.158 percent.

According to the focal person, only one cattle had died due to LSD in Qasimabad taluka so far.

In taluka city spray work has been completed in 77 out of 311 cattle farms while out of 71227 cattle in this taluka, only 2 cattle were diagnosed with Lumpy skin disease which had now recovered.

Insecticide spray work in Latifabad Taluka has been completed in 101 out of 424 cattle farms while out of 83,420 cattle in the taluka, only 89 cattle had been diagnosed with the disease out of which 56 cattle had been cured.

In Taluka Hyderabad (Rural) out of 397 farms, 37 farms had been sprayed whereas in 88,078 cattle no case of Lumpy Skin disease had been reported. In Taluka Qasimabad, 53 out of 283 farms had been sprayed and 21 out of 42184 cattle had been diagnosed with the disease and one cattle had died there.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lumpy Skin Disease Livestock Department Sindh cattle farms in Hyderabad district

