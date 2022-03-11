ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
SAU, HEC organise talent hunt programme

Recorder Report 11 Mar, 2022

HYDERABAD: Under the auspices of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), a “Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program” has been started for boys and girls of five divisions of Sindh for various sports competitions. In this regard, wrestling competitions have started at Sindh Agriculture University, which was inaugurated by Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, and ASP Headquarters Anil Hyder.

Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program has been launched for the youth to highlight their talents in various sports; five regions have been formed including Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sukkur. In the first phase, wrestling competitions have been started for the youth between the ages of 15 and 25 in the Sports Complex of Sindh Agriculture University, which was inaugurated by Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Pro Vice Chancellor, and Anil Haider, ASP Hyderabad Headquarters.

Addressing the inaugural event, Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, said Sindh Agriculture University has the best infrastructure and teams including grounds, sports complex, through this program, the best players from Sindh will be selected who will brighten the name of the university, province, and as well as the country. He told that the work of Judo Academy is also going on in Sindh Agriculture University.

Anwar Hussain Khanzada, Director Sports SAU said that the players from University Ground are playing at national level in various sports; he said that boys and girls from five regions of Sindh province would compete in wrestling, hockey, football, cricket, and weightlifting, as well as 25 different types of games for female players, successful youngsters will be selected for national and international competitions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Agriculture University Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program Dr Jan Muhammad Marri

