KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to inaugurate its first unit of 450MW of flagship 900MW RLNG-fired Bin Qasim Power Station-III (BQPS-III) on March 21 or 22, 2022 as the plant is being commissioned during this month, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The power utility, in its letter, to the Prime Minister has stated that the Federal Government’s support has been vital in ensuring that this 900MW RLNG-based power plant, which is critical for the power sustainability of Karachi, is completed in record time.

The KE has claimed that upon completion, BQPS-III will be among the top five most efficient power plants in the country, enabling Karachi and Pakistan’s prosperity by spurring industrial growth and employment.

“The addition of efficient and affordable power generation will contribute towards the national exchequer while reducing the environmental footprint in line with your policy directions. This project is supported by multiple international and domestic partners, demonstrating their commitment to Karachi, and establishing Pakistan’s investment hub profile,” KE said in its invitation.

Prime Minister Office (PMO) has sought comments from Power Division within three days on the invitation extended by the KE. “We must also express our sincerest admiration for the support the Federal Government has shown to Karachi over the past years,” the power utility said, adding that it has been working with the Ministry of Energy-Power Division, Ministry of Finance, and other government entities on critical issues, including the provision of additional supply from the National Grid and bolstering Karachi’s energy infrastructure to support the present and evolving needs of its people.

According to KE, it would be an honour for K-Electric if Prime Minister gives his consent to be present as the Chief Guest at the inauguration of BOPS-III.

The letter says that KE is tentatively planning the event on Monday, March 21, 2022, or Tuesday, March 22, 2022, subject to Prime Minister’s availability. KE has also asked PM Office to convey any other alternate suitable date for Prime Minister’s availability.

According to power utility, Prime Minister’s presence will serve as a powerful signal to all stakeholders that the Federal Government is aligned in Karachi’s future. “We have also extended an invitation to all stakeholders, including SSGC, Siemens and Harbin Electric, who have been working closely with K-Electric to bring BQPS-III to completion,” the power utility said, promising that in adherence with Covid SOPs, KE has ensured that participation is limited to maintain social distancing.

