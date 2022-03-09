FCEPL awards scholarships

KARACHI: FrieslandCampina Pakistan Ltd, building upon their scholarship programme aimed specifically for the children of their dairy farmers, awarded two student scholarships under the FCEPL Scholars Initiative.

Muhammad Sohail Sarwar Chaudhary, Head of Agribusiness at FCEPL, awarded the scholarships covering a year’s tuition fee to Hira Hafeez, daughter of Hafeez Ahmed from Dunyapur, and Narjis Ijaz, daughter of Ijaz Gondal from Pindi Bhattian. Hira Hafeez is pursuing a PhD degree in Botany and Narjis Ijaz is set to complete her matriculation.

“There is no better way to break the bias and empower our girls than by educating them.” stated Sohail Chaudhary, Head of Agribusiness, at the award ceremony. “When we educate the women, we create a positive impact on their families, their communities and above all, our nation.”

