ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 11.5 (0.27%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 43,195 Decreased By -72.3 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,820 Decreased By -5 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares close lower as energy, mining stocks drag

Reuters 08 Mar, 2022

Australian shares closed lower on Tuesday, pulled down by energy and mining stocks, as investors grappled with the prospect of a US ban on oil imports from Russia, while New Zealand equities entered correction territory.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.8% lower at 6,980.30, extending losses to a third session.

Oil prices see-sawed near 14-year highs as the United States considered acting alone to ban Russian oil imports rather than teaming up with its European allies.

Energy stocks slid 3.6% in their worst session in more than a month, after jumping 5.3% in the previous session. Sector heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos dropped 4.2% and 3.8%, respectively.

“There might be a bit of profit-taking going on,” said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

“Big resources, commodities and energy stocks are definitely going upward and I don’t see that changing.”

Viva Energy declined 4.2% as the refiner said it would stop buying Russian crude oil, joining a growing number of companies including Ampol to sever trade ties with the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

Iron ore prices fell for the first time in seven sessions, sending the Australian metals and mining sub-index down 3.6% to its worst session in more than a week.

Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Group fell between 3.7% and 4.5%.

Meanwhile, shares of export-focused healthcare companies advanced 1.9%. Imugene and CSL led the gains, rising 4.4% and 2.8% respectively.

Gold stocks added 1.2% after bullion prices rose overnight. Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining ended 1.2% and 1.1% higher, respectively.

Financials closed flat, with two of the “Big Four” banks up between 0.2% and 1%.

Data on Tuesday showed the country’s business conditions rebounded in February as Omicron cases reduced and supply bottlenecks across industries eased.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.4% to 11,744.95, retreating 10.7% since hitting a record closing high on Jan. 5.

Air New Zealand was down 6.5%, while Auckland International Airport dropped 2.9%.

australia stock

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares close lower as energy, mining stocks drag

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

Oil see-saws near 14 year highs as US weighs Russia oil embargo

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.63bn

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Kamyab Overseas Programme okayed: ECC approves Rs8.28bn Ramazan Package

New integrated system for overseas Pakistanis developed

Steel prices soar on rising raw material cost

Low-cost housing: Steps afoot to simplify loan processing procedures: Tarin

PM launches ‘Ehsaas Riayat Ration’ programme

Read more stories