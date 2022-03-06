ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SAP will leverage cloud computing technology in country: MD

Recorder Report 06 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Global technology giant, SAP, in line with its mission to support and accelerate digital transformation in Pakistan, has announced to leverage cloud computing technology in the country as part of its plans for the year 2022.

Talking to newsman in Karachi, Saquib Ahmad Managing Director SAP Pakistan said that cloud computing, which involves delivering hosted services over the internet, is recognised as a core technological building block for digital innovation and many businesses across the globe are considering adopting a cloud-first strategy in their IT operations.

A cloud-first strategy, using cloud solutions instead of building non-cloud-based solutions, helps organizations reduce complexity, optimize costs, enable real-time decision-making, and support new digital business innovation, he added.

Talking about SAP’s existing portfolio for the promotion of cloud strategy across public and private sectors, Ahmad explained how SAP’s cloud offerings enable companies optimize their end-to-end processes and innovate with new capabilities in the cloud while reducing operating costs, improving productivity, and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

He further underscored SAP’s plans to increase its efforts to provide better online security for its clients, highlighting security as one of the persistent issues organisations face in an online world.

He informed that more than 90 percent of the public and private sectors in Pakistan, including utilities, banking and finance, automotive, telecom, and defence sectors, are using SAP solutions for streamlining their operations.

“Supporting the Digital Pakistan vision, SAP is working closely with the government of Pakistan and co-innovating with the digital leaders to drive large-scale digitalisation across the country while also imparting digital literacy and training to ensure a holistic growth,” he added.

