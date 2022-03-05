ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All suspects connected to Peshawar suicide attack identified: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior minister's statement comes as death toll from bomb blast rises to 62
BR Web Desk 05 Mar, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police and investigation agencies have identified all three suspects connected to the suicide bomb blast in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area on Friday in which 62 people were killed, and nearly 200 injured, in one of the deadliest terrorists attacks in Pakistan in recent times.

In a video message posted on his Twitter handle on Saturday, the minister said that the officials have closed in on the suspects and will make arrests in one or two days.

Meanwhile, Aaj News reported that the death toll from the suicide blast has increased to 62. The Peshawar Counter-Terrorism Department has also registered an FIR in the suicide attack.

As per reports, two men were detained on Saturday over suspicion from the Kocha Risaldar area for questioning. The police said that sketches of the main suspect and his accomplices have been completed.

Several killed and 200 injured in suicide blast

On Friday, at least 62 people were killed and 200 injured, including children, in a suicide bomb blast in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area.

The explosion took place in a mosque near the imambargah during the time of Friday prayers.

At least 56 killed, 200 injured in Peshawar bomb blast

Witnesses said gunfire could be heard prior to the explosion. As per Peshawar police, two men tried to enter a mosque and fired at the security personnel standing guard.

As a result, one policeman was martyred while the other was injured. Following this, one of the attackers blew himself up. CCTV footage released later showed a lone attacker clad in a black shalwar kameez reaching the mosque in the city’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar on foot and brandishing a pistol.

He opened fire on police personnel deployed outside the main entrance for security before running inside. The attacker also opened fire on a man who tried to stop him and managed to enter the mosque, where worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers, after which an explosion took place.

Later, Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombing in a statement, Reuters reported.

"Panic spread among the worshippers when the firing started. I ran to save my life," one man, who did not give his name, told Reuters at a hospital where he was being treated for his injuries.

"Suddenly a man came in and started firing ... he shot many people (and) then closed his eyes and blew himself up. After that, I have no idea what happened," he added.

Govt has information regarding 'origins of where terrorists came from'

In a late-night development after the bomb blast, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet that he has been monitoring operations and coordinating with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies.

“Have personally been monitoring operations and coordinating with CTD and agencies in the wake of the cowardly terrorist attack on Peshawar Imambargah,” the premier said on Twitter.

“We now have all information regarding origins of where the terrorists came from and are going after them with full force,” he added.

'Extremism biggest reason behind terrorism'

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the biggest reason behind terrorism is extremism which is used by the enemy as a weapon.

In a tweet on Saturday, he stressed for consensus to tackle the menace of extremism.

Fawad further said the reason behind extremism is that the pulpit, educational institutions and police stations have not fulfilled their responsibilities.

Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid terrorists attacked Peshawar mosque blast

Comments

1000 characters

All suspects connected to Peshawar suicide attack identified: Sheikh Rashid

Extremism biggest reason behind terrorism: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan stays on FATF's 'grey-list', UAE added

Ceasefire to let Mariupol residents evacuate: Russian defence ministry

UAE placed on money-laundering grey list, promises 'robust' response

World Bank recommends establishing IWA at federal level

Minute's silence for Peshawar victims, Shane Warne as Australia Test resumes

Pakistan’s rejoinder to 22 EU countries

CCoE body to review oil, gas exploration status

China sets lowest GDP target in decades over 'grave' outlook

Read more stories