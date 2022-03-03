Russia's war in Ukraine: Latest developments

KYIV: Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:

Russian advances in the south

Russian forces take the Black Sea city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, a significant victory for Moscow after a string of military setbacks.

Russian forces also reportedly surround Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov that sits between Russian-controlled Crimea and breakaway Donbas republics.

Kharkiv bombarded

Ukraine's second city Kharkiv continues to come under severe Russian shelling, with police and university buildings among the latest struck.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe says a member of its Ukraine observer mission died in the shelling.

Kyiv column 'stalled'

A senior US defence official says the massive column of Russian military vehicles amassed north of Kyiv has "stalled" due to fuel and food shortages, and Ukrainian resistance.

One million flee

More than one million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the UN's refugee agency says, with the number rising rapidly.

First Russian toll

Russia says 498 of its troops have been killed in Ukraine, its first declared death toll since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion a week ago.

The true number of casualties on each side is not known. The UN has recorded 227 civilian deaths.

War crimes probe

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor says an active probe into possible war crimes in Ukraine "will immediately proceed" after his office received the backing of 39 countries.

Ceasefire talks

Russia moots the possibility of discussing a ceasefire in talks with Ukraine scheduled for Thursday on the Belarus-Poland border.

Humanitarian corridors

Russia's Defence Ministry announces so-called humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave the most exposed Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

UN demands Russia's withdrawal

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopts a resolution demanding Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine. Moscow wins support from only four other nations -- Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria. Its allies China and Cuba abstain.

Russian jets over Swedish airspace

The Swedish Armed Forces say that four Russian fighter jets entered Sweden's air space to the east of the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

Oligarchs targeted

The US launches "KleptoCapture" tasked with the aim of seizing the yachts, private jets and luxury homes of Russian oligarchs.

Chelsea Russian owner Roman Abramovich confirms he will sell the Premier League club, saying it is in its "best interest".

Appeal to Russian mothers

Ukraine's defence ministry invites the mothers of Russian troops captured on the battlefield to come and collect their sons, in an apparent attempt to embarrass Moscow.

Navalny tells Russians to protest

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urges Russians to protest daily against the invasion of Ukraine, saying they should not be a "nation of frightened cowards".

Belarus punished

The United States follows the EU in targeting Russian ally Belarus with sanctions, choking off its import of technological goods. Washington also hits Russia's defence industry.