ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,514 Decreased By -289.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By -103.9 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CSR Conference held: Business community urged to set up vocational training centres

Recorder Report 03 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The CSR Conference 2022 was held at a local hotel Wednesday. The chief guest of the inaugural session, Dr Aftab Imam, chief commissioner, corporate tax office, FBR said that the business community was hesitant in offering internships to the youth, urging the business community of Karachi to establish vocational training centers in the city.

Sirajuddin Aziz, CEO, Habib Bank AG Zurich said that we were keen for charity but reluctant to pay taxes, adding that CSR was not about donations but the welfare of the masses. Zahid Saeed, CEO, Green Crescent Trust termed the tax compliance as CSR, saying that the governments could only do work for welfare of the people once it had sufficient revenue collection.

Anjum Nisar, former President KCCI said CSR framework should be prepared for next 10 years to ensure the welfare of the growing population of the country. Mehmood Tareen, CEO, TPN briefed the audience about the importance of networking NGOs and Corporate/Public Private Bodies/Financial Institutions in the conference and congratulated the NGOs and Organizations for winning the CSR awards.

Ateeq ur Rehman, CSR activist said that Karachi being one of the largest city of the world contributed immensely and generously for philanthropy, community welfare, social work, financial help, donations, etc. He praised the NGOs, which were helping the masses by providing them regular food, shelter, medicines, hospitalization, education, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KCCI FBR business community Anjum Nisar Sirajuddin Aziz

Comments

Comments are closed.

CSR Conference held: Business community urged to set up vocational training centres

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Ogra hikes gas prices

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Number of 3G and 4G users reaches 109.72m by Jan-end

Rind quits as SAPM

China, India and Pakistan abstain: UNGA demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Read more stories