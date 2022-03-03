CSR Conference held: Business community urged to set up vocational training centres

KARACHI: The CSR Conference 2022 was held at a local hotel Wednesday. The chief guest of the inaugural session, Dr Aftab Imam, chief commissioner, corporate tax office, FBR said that the business community was hesitant in offering internships to the youth, urging the business community of Karachi to establish vocational training centers in the city.

Sirajuddin Aziz, CEO, Habib Bank AG Zurich said that we were keen for charity but reluctant to pay taxes, adding that CSR was not about donations but the welfare of the masses. Zahid Saeed, CEO, Green Crescent Trust termed the tax compliance as CSR, saying that the governments could only do work for welfare of the people once it had sufficient revenue collection.

Anjum Nisar, former President KCCI said CSR framework should be prepared for next 10 years to ensure the welfare of the growing population of the country. Mehmood Tareen, CEO, TPN briefed the audience about the importance of networking NGOs and Corporate/Public Private Bodies/Financial Institutions in the conference and congratulated the NGOs and Organizations for winning the CSR awards.

Ateeq ur Rehman, CSR activist said that Karachi being one of the largest city of the world contributed immensely and generously for philanthropy, community welfare, social work, financial help, donations, etc. He praised the NGOs, which were helping the masses by providing them regular food, shelter, medicines, hospitalization, education, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022