KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 1, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,803.58 High: 45,017.68 Low: 44,461.01 Net Change: 342.57 Volume (000): 129,060 Value (000): 7,389,894 Makt Cap (000) 1,843,196,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,254.43 NET CH. (+) 13.77 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,389.56 NET CH. (-) 32.31 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,070.37 NET CH. (+) 15.66 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,874.18 NET CH. (+) 40.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,008.17 NET CH. (+) 89.64 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,417.21 NET CH. (+) 117.44 ------------------------------------ As on: 1-March-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022