02 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 1, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,803.58
High: 45,017.68
Low: 44,461.01
Net Change: 342.57
Volume (000): 129,060
Value (000): 7,389,894
Makt Cap (000) 1,843,196,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,254.43
NET CH. (+) 13.77
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,389.56
NET CH. (-) 32.31
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,070.37
NET CH. (+) 15.66
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,874.18
NET CH. (+) 40.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,008.17
NET CH. (+) 89.64
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,417.21
NET CH. (+) 117.44
------------------------------------
As on: 1-March-2022
====================================
