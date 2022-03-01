ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
COAS visits Turbat, briefed on security situation of Balochistan

  • Appreciates the morale and operational preparedness of the troops
BR Web Desk 01 Mar, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Turbat on Tuesday and was given a detailed briefing on the security situation of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that COAS appreciated the morale and operational preparedness of the troops and showed satisfaction with successful operations against terrorists.

"COAS also visited the University of Turbat and had a detailed interactive session with a large number of representatives from all segments of society from District Kech including local leaders/notables, tribal elders, students, lawyers, and women," the statement said.

"COAS said that Balochistan youth is very talented and must capitalize on the available opportunities being created for their education and skill development," the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

COAS also encouraged the youth to join local LEAs and contribute towards the security and stability of the area.

"Peace and prosperity of Balochistan is the top priority and Pakistan Army will do all to provide a peaceful environment for population-centric socio-economic projects in Balochistan," COAS reiterated.

"People of Balochistan have given great sacrifices for development and stability," he added.

Earlier, on arrival at Turbat, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps.

