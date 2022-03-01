ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IG NH&MP says overloading fines will be hiked

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inam Ghani on Monday said that the...
Recorder Report 01 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inam Ghani on Monday said that the rate of fines will be increased for overloading as expensive highways are being destroyed by overloaded vehicles.

The IG participated in the “E-KhuliKachehri”, on FM-95 Radio, and the NHMP official Facebook and answered the questions from across the country and from abroad as well. As per the directive of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and Minister for Communications, the NH&MP is holding “E-KhuliKachehri”, on regular grounds.

Ghani issued immediate directions to resolve the problems of the general public. He said that the E-KhuliKachehris are the best way to remain in direct contact with the general public and solution of problems. Keep motorways, highways and expressways free from traffic accidents, to save precious lives and to ensure safe travel of passengers.

Snap checking of unregistered vehicles, tinted glasses, without driving license, seatbelts, unfit vehicles fancy number plates, drunk driving, overcharging, with extra lights and overloaded vehicles, effective and more stringent enforcement has been started at various toll plazas.

Expensive highways are being destroyed due to overloading, so overloaded vehicles will not be allowed to enter motorways and highways. In addition, the rate of fines will be increased soon. Accidents are happening on highways due to illegal U-turns and motorcyclists, for which the Motorway Police has started closing down the illegal U-turns. Strict action has been ordered against those who set fire to the grass around the motorways.

He said every possible step is being taken to meet the shortage of manpower. In this regard, advertisement has been issued for recruitment on 440 different posts from Grade 1 to 5.

Further enhance operational capacity and ensure safe travel of passengers extensive uniform and non-uniform vacancies based on merit will soon be recruited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Inam Ghani National Highways and Motorways Police Inspector General E KhuliKachehri

Comments

Comments are closed.

IG NH&MP says overloading fines will be hiked

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted thru budgetary reallocation’

Digital payments maintain growth: PRISM posts 1.1m transactions in 1QFY22

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

PM, COAS discuss situation

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Provisional figures: Feb tax collection stands at Rs443bn

Read more stories