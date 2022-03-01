IG NH&MP says overloading fines will be hiked

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inam Ghani on Monday said that the rate of fines will be increased for overloading as expensive highways are being destroyed by overloaded vehicles.

The IG participated in the “E-KhuliKachehri”, on FM-95 Radio, and the NHMP official Facebook and answered the questions from across the country and from abroad as well. As per the directive of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and Minister for Communications, the NH&MP is holding “E-KhuliKachehri”, on regular grounds.

Ghani issued immediate directions to resolve the problems of the general public. He said that the E-KhuliKachehris are the best way to remain in direct contact with the general public and solution of problems. Keep motorways, highways and expressways free from traffic accidents, to save precious lives and to ensure safe travel of passengers.

Snap checking of unregistered vehicles, tinted glasses, without driving license, seatbelts, unfit vehicles fancy number plates, drunk driving, overcharging, with extra lights and overloaded vehicles, effective and more stringent enforcement has been started at various toll plazas.

Expensive highways are being destroyed due to overloading, so overloaded vehicles will not be allowed to enter motorways and highways. In addition, the rate of fines will be increased soon. Accidents are happening on highways due to illegal U-turns and motorcyclists, for which the Motorway Police has started closing down the illegal U-turns. Strict action has been ordered against those who set fire to the grass around the motorways.

He said every possible step is being taken to meet the shortage of manpower. In this regard, advertisement has been issued for recruitment on 440 different posts from Grade 1 to 5.

Further enhance operational capacity and ensure safe travel of passengers extensive uniform and non-uniform vacancies based on merit will soon be recruited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022