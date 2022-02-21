PERN’s services acquired by UoT Nowshera through HEC Islamabad

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Educational and Research Nework’s (PERN’s) services have been acquired by University of Technology (UoT), Nowshera through Higher Education Commission, Islamabad to boost the academic and research activities in the campus.

PERN will connect UoT Nowshera with other national and international Universities and research institutions through high speed internet bandwidth. This will enable the students to accessible the global data basis.

It focuses on collaborative research, knowledge sharing, resource sharing, and distance learning by connecting data basis, libraries and research center to provide local solution to local problems of the industry.

