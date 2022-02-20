Integrated plan afoot to put AJK on path of speedy progress, prosperity: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Saturday said that concerted efforts were being made to set up a comprehensive mechanism to ensure speedy progress and prosperity all across the liberated territory.

The AJK PM expressed these views while talking to cabinet ministers Azhar Sadiq, Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai and members of other delegations who called on him in the federal metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion the PM said that a number of development schemes have been launched in different parts of the state. “Tenders regarding the construction of 20-kilometer roads in 33 constituencies have already been issued”, he said adding that 825 km long link-roads connecting different areas to main highways were being constructed in all districts of Azad Kashmir to provide quality and better transportation facilities to the masses.

In view of the larger benefits of the people of AJK, the PM said that scope of all schemes launched by the federal government have been extended to Azad Kashmir.

He said that the recently approved Rs. 520 billion Kashmir development package was in the final phase of implementation. The package he said would usher a new era of economic prosperity and development in the region. He said that a number of mega development projects have been under progress. Lohar Tunnel project, he said, was in the final stage of approval, whereas Shunthar Tunnel project which connects AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan was also underway and work on the project would start soon.

“PC-1 of Kahuri Kamsar Tunnel, Lepa Tunnel, Settlement of post1989 migrants from Indian occupied Kashmir, and Tourism Corridor mega projects have been prepared and sent to the Federal Government for final approval”, the PM said.

Commenting on the prevailing political environment in the country, he said, the PTI on the basis of its performance will also win the upcoming elections. The people of Pakistan, he said, have rejected the opposition parties.