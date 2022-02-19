Industrial development imperative for overall economic growth: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that industrial development is imperative for the overall economic development of Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad, the PM said the government is taking steps on priority basis for industrial development, adding that regardless of coronavirus, industries remained operational because of successful policies of the government.

The meeting was informed that the share of manufacturing sector in the GDP is 12.79% and the government aims to enhance it to 25%.

The meeting was further told that a comprehensive strategy has been prepared to revive sick units and woo investment in Information Technology (IT).

The PM has directed the meeting to take steps on priority to encourage investment in the industrial sector.

Earlier, Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin had said that the government is fully supporting and undertaking all mandatory measures for the growth of IT sector and was providing incentives to increase its exports.