Incentives being given to boost IT exports: Tarin

Recorder Report 17 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Wednesday said the government is fully supporting and undertaking all mandatory measures for the growth of IT sector in the country and providing incentives to increase its exports.

The finance minister has presided over a meeting on digital policy/E-commerce, which was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, Secretary Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Members Federal Board of Revenue (BR), and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Senator Buppi updated the meeting about the issues being faced in the IT sector especially related to freelance workers and IT-related remittance. The senator apprised that this sector has a huge potential but few matters need to be resolved for bringing in the greater efficiency and reaping the maximum benefit from this sector.

The finance minister assured that the government is fully supporting as well as undertaking all mandatory measures for boosting the IT sector in the country and providing incentives to boost IT sector exports. He further extended his full support to resolve the impending issues for the promotion of the IT sector.

