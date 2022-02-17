Punjab schools resume classes with 100pc attendance

LAHORE: Schools in Punjab on Wednesday resumed their academic activities with 100pc attendance after a decline in COVID-19 cases. A restriction of 50 percent attendance for lower classes in the schools in Punjab was imposed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on January 17 due to the spread of coronavirus at an alarming rate. The ban remained enforced for 27 days.

The Punjab School Education Department had suggested resumption of all classes in the schools with full attendance from Wednesday. The students and employees are required to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep the viral disease at bay.

Earlier on January 27, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to extend curbs on schools in cities with over 10 percent positivity rate of Covid-19 cases till mid-February. The country’s nerve centre for Covid response had decided that schools in cities having an infection rate of over 10pc will allow classes for students aged below 12 years with 50 percent attendance (staggered days).

However, classes for students (fully vaccinated) over the age of 12 years would continue with full attendance. It said vaccination of students above 12 years would be compulsory from Feb 1.