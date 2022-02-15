ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
ASL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.19%)
AVN 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.19%)
GGGL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
GGL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
GTECH 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.09%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.05%)
TELE 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.29%)
TPL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.21%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.13%)
TREET 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.11%)
TRG 85.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.71%)
WAVES 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.02%)
BR30 17,717 Decreased By -372.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 45,644 Decreased By -435.3 (-0.94%)
KSE30 17,791 Decreased By -176.7 (-0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President summons NA session on 18th

Naveed Butt 15 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday summoned a session of the National Assembly on February 18.

The president summoned the session under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.

The session would be held on Friday at 10:30 am.

According to political observers, the opposition might not be able to move a vote of no-confidence motion against the prime minister in this coming session of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly session which may continue at the end of February.

The support of allies was important to defeat the government in case of a no-trust motion against the prime minister.

According to the sources, the opposition may prefer to move against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, as its voting is carried out through secret ballot.

The opposition parties, in the last week, had not limited their contacts with each other but also engaged the main coalition partners of the treasury benches including MQM-P and PML-Q. The support of government key partners in the National Assembly (MQM-P and PML-Q) could prove very helpful for the opposition but it did not happen.

The PTI government successfully managed for smooth passage of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill, 2021 from Senate during previous month (January). The passage of the bill is one of the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the release of $1 billion to Pakistan.

The sources said that on the other hand, the PTI government also plans to move a resolution in the coming National Assembly session against the Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

The resolution will appeal that the opposition leader shall not be permitted to speak in the assembly until a decision comes on his case in the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Arif Alvi National Assembly SENATE opposition parties MQM P PMLQ

Comments

Comments are closed.

President summons NA session on 18th

Concern voiced over losses caused by dearth of dams

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Consultants hiring: Financial limits of ministries doubled by PPRA

PM to embark on Russia visit on 24th

Read more stories