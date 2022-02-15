Effective measures taken for welfare of Pak expatriates: VC OPC

LAHORE: Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistan Commission (OPC) Punjab Dr. Shahid Mehmood has said that effective measures are being taken for the welfare of Pakistani migrants.

He was talking to former MPA Brigadier Javed Akram (retd) from Toba Tek Singh who called on him here on Monday. Director General Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Legal OPC Raja Zubair and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Brigadier Javed Akram (retd) said that there is a huge demand for Pakistan-trained drivers, technical, mechanical and nursing staff abroad and by sending them abroad the number of overseas Pakistanis can be increased. He presented suggestions regarding solutions to the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Vice Chairperson Dr. Shahid Mehmood assured to submit the suggestions to the relevant authorities for approval.

On the occasion, the Vice Chairperson further said that the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a historic step by giving the right to vote to overseas.

He said that overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset of the beloved homeland. He said that the services of overseas Pakistanis for strengthening the national economy could not be forgotten.

